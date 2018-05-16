DuBOIS — The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble will present The Road Less Traveled, their annual Spring Concert, on Saturday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the Paul G. Reitz Theater which is located at 36 East Scribner Ave. in DuBois.
The 22-member vocal ensemble which is comprised of 14 women and eight men will perform a variety of musical selections. The opening piece will be the exciting “Come to the Music” by Joseph M. Martin. Other selections to be performed will include the inspiring “When Memory Fades” by Mary Louise Bringle and Eric Nelson, “Nella Fantasia” (In My Fantasy) sung in Italian and “Ev’rytime I Feel the Spirit,” an African American spiritual.
DVAE will also perform the following beautiful selections from Robert Frost and Randall Thompson’s Frostiana collection: “The Road Not Taken,” “The Pasture” and “A Girl’s Garden.” The women will perform a medley of show tunes entitled “Leading Ladies” and the men will sing choral highlights from “Jersey Boys.” The ensemble will also sing a very expressive Mormon Tabernacle arrangement of Marta Keen’s “Homeward Bound.”
Members of DVAE include the following singers: Soprano I– Annette Crooks, Leslie DeLarme, Diane Kennard, Julie Smith and Patty Stewart; Soprano II Kristen Knarr, Marion Meloon, Jennifer Pothoven and Cathy Shank; Alto – Karen Fuller, Jeanne Hayes, Sally Laux, Sandee Schaddock and Barbara Shestak; Tenor – Marc Gelfand, Vic Kosko, Chris Snyder and Tom Stafford; and Bass – Phil Colgan, Jerry Meloon, John Sobeck and Don Wojtaszek. Eloise Pifer Rice is the Director and Piano Accompanist. Other Piano accompanists will include Sally Laux and Sandee Schaddock. Instrumental accompanists will include Jeanne Hayes on the Flute and Marc Gelfand and Chris Snyder on Percussion. Mary Beth Geppert is the CRI Arts Manager for the Reitz Theater.
Tickets will be available at the Reitz Theater Box Office on Thursdays between 1 and 6 p.m. or online at reitztheater.com. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.
