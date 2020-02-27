DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is holding “A Taste of DuBois” Leprechaun Leap on Sunday, March 15 from noon to 6 p.m.
Join the YMCA for a self-guided tour of dining establishments in DuBois. Tickets are $20 and include free food samples at each location. Visit all seven restaurants to be eligible to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card. There will be a $50 cash prize for the Best Dressed Leprechaun. A 50/50 drawing and restaurant gift certificate raffle will be available. There will also be an After Party at the Gateway Café from 4-8 p.m. There will be no cover with an event wristband.
Tickets are available at the DuBois Area YMCA, the Gateway Café and the Friendly Tavern. This event benefits the DuBois YMCA. For more information call 814-590-1116.