DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA will be holding a Benefit Dance entitled Puzzle Piece Palooza on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. at the Fort Worth Restaurant.
Proceeds will go towards the YMCA Little Champions, a group seeking to provide family fun nights at the Y for families of children with disabilities.
The dance will feature two live bands: Over the Influence and DTK. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the YMCA or Fort Worth Restaurant.
Any questions, call Paula DuBois at 375-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.