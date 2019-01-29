The DuBois Area YMCA in cooperation with the Forth Worth Restaurant is holding a benefit event with the world class Dueling Pianos Entertainers on Saturday, March 2, at the Fort Worth Restaurant.
The event will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and are available at the front desk of the restaurant or the YMCA.
To order tickets by phone, call 371-7570. For an informational flier visit www.duboisymca.org/news.
