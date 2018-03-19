HARRISBURG — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) presented a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday to Leigha Diana Pertz in recognition of her being crowned Miss Teen Pennsylvania International 2017.
Leigha is the daughter of Denise (Routch) Pertz of Brockway and Mark Pertz of Lowerville, Ohio.
A former Jefferson County fair princess and fair queen, Leigha graduated magna cum laude from Brockway Area High School in May 2017. She is continuing her education at the University of Pittsburgh in the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, with a biology, pre-medicine major.
“Leigha has proven herself to be a hard-working and a very inspiring young lady who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and is a positive role model to others,” said Dush. “I congratulate her for proudly serving as Miss Teen Pennsylvania International 2017, and wish her the best of luck in all her future endeavors.”
As Miss Teen Pennsylvania International 2017, Leigha’s anti-bullying and youth leadership platform is titled “Where There Is a Will, There is a Way.”
This platform led her to become a mentor at former Pittsburgh Steeler, and NFL Hall of Fame’s Mel Blount Youth Home, where she spent last summer advocating for inclusion, positive attitudes and pursuing individual dreams.
In addition, Leigha became a spokesperson for local photographer, Joelle Watt’s CLICK Student Ambassadors—a young female empowerment group dedicated to instilling the idea that “what you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.”
