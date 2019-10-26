PUNXSUTAWNEY — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his annual Jefferson County Senior Expo on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive.
Exhibitors from local, county and state agencies, medical organizations and other senior-focused organizations will be on hand to share their expertise and information about the wide variety of programs, services and issues important to seniors—all under one roof.
Flu shots will be provided by Punxsy Hometown Pharmacy. Seniors interested in receiving a flu shot should bring their health insurance card to the event.
“My team and I are proud to bring you this annual Senior Expo offering a wealth of information for senior citizens and their families,” said Dush. “This event promises something for everyone – free admission, door prizes and light refreshments. Join us for a day of fun, food and fellowship!”
For more information, contact Dush’s Punxsutawney district office at (814) 938-4225.