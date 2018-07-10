ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic High School Class of 1966 will hold a gathering on Aug. 29 at the Dam Inn to celebrate their 70th birthdays.
Email invites have been sent out with details. For more information, contact Gary Fritz at 814-594-6171.
