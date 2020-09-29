RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts is able to continue its virtual “Arts in Education” classes, where teaching artists guide students through creative processes and demonstrate a variety of professional techniques.
Starting off, ECCOTA is expanding on the blacksmithing class it offered in spring 2020, featuring Potter County blacksmith Doug Firestone.
The “Virtual Art of Blacksmithing Class” will begin at 4:30 p.m. Oct 8. The class schedule will be Tuesdays and Thursdays Oct. 8 through Nov. 5.
During this class, participants will gather virtually around Firestone’s forge to create an array of art pieces.
To register, email doug@firestoneforge.com. Participants will be sent an invitation to a Zoom meeting.