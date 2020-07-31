RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts is hosting a virtual beekeeping class beginning Monday.
The class, taught by ECCOTA teaching artists Rich Valley Apiary, will have participants virtually travel to the Apiary where they will learn about honeybees and their hives.
Rich Valley Apairy in Cameron County is a family business started by the Magaros, as a way to share their love of the honeybees and the products they produce. This class is a part of the Arts in Education program sponsored by the PA Council on the Arts and Elk County Council on the Arts.
The class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Aug. 19. A live finale will be held Monday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. There is no cost.
Classes are available at www.facebook.com/RichValleyApiary.