RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts will host a second virtual learning opportunity this fall with teaching Arts in Education (AIE) artist Samila Sosic.
Sonic will be teaching a landscapes oil painting class, where students will begin learning drawing techniques and progress to painting with brushes and a palette knife.
The in-depth landscape drawing and painting class focuses on studies of observation, drawing and painting in oils. Participants in this class will begin with learning drawing techniques and principles.
Required materials and information can be found on the events and classes page at eccota.com. This class is a part of the Arts in Education program sponsored by the PA Council on the Arts and Elk County Council on the Arts.
The class kicks off at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and will take place on Mondays and Thursdays Oct. 19 through Nov. 16. To register or ask questions, email samilas@pitt.edu.