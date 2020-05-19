RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts is hosting a virtual landscape oil painting class, taught by teaching artist Samila Sonic.
The class, a part of the Arts in Education Program, is the third virtual opportunity offered this summer. More information can be found on ECCOTA's Facebook page.
The class kicks off at 6 p.m. June 1. Email samilas@pitt.edu with questions or to register. An invitation to a Zoom meeting will be sent to participants.
Materials needed include oil paints, a palette paper pad, brushes, canvas, sketch paper, a pencil and an eraser.