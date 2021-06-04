ST. MARYS — The Elk County Council on the Arts is pleased to announce the return of its youth Summer Theater Camp which will culminate with the public performance of “Mary Poppins Jr.” on June 24 at 7 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School.
“After a year-long wait, Summer Theater Camp is back!” said Elk County Council on the Arts’ Executive Director Sara Frank.
“We will have six days of camp this year instead of five, and it will end with a Thursday performance. That’s just how it worked out with scheduling, and as an effort to integrate auditions into an added day of camp,” Frank said. “Mr. Adam Brooks from the St. Marys Area Music Department will be directing camp, and we both agreed that holding auditions and assigning parts the first day made more sense this year than having kids audition beforehand.”
Hoping for a good turnout because of the lack of school productions, ECCOTA is prepared to put on an excellent performance with a large, robust cast.
“I’m very excited to safely begin once again.” said Brooks. “If your child is interested in singing, acting, or simply performing for people, the ECCOTA Summer Theater Camp is the perfect experience! I am very excited to be directing ‘Mary Poppins’ because there is room for lead actors and solo singers as well as ensemble members, dancers, and a host of other characters.”
This year ECCOTA is looking for participants with special talents like dance and acrobatic experience. Summer Theater Camp is open to students entering grade three in the fall, through this year’s graduated seniors. Registration, deadlines, and additional information are available on the ECCOTA website, ECCOTA.com. A limited number of full scholarships are also available on a first-come-first-served basis, and they do not require any financial information.
For more information, visit www.ECCOTA.com or contact Frank at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.