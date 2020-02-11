EDINBORO — Lucas Hershelman transferred to Edinboro University in 2017 and took just three and a half years to earn his degree.
While at Edinboro, he served as president of the Public Relations Student Society of America and worked in Edinboro’s Office of Social Equity.
He reached the summit of his undergraduate career at Edinboro University during Fall 2019 Commencement, where Hershelman delivered the student address in front of nearly 200 students present for the ceremony.
“Some of you will go off to work for major corporations like Amazon, Google or Disney. Others will stay closer to home and help run the family business,” he said to the December Class of 2019. “Those of you who are like me will head to graduate school where we will continue to develop our skills, our relationships and our purpose. Whatever you do next is going to be OK, and you’re going to be OK no matter what you do.”
Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of Hershelman and 452 undergraduate and graduate students recently. President Dr. Guiyou Huang presided over the undergraduate ceremony in McComb Fieldhouse and the graduate ceremony at 2 p.m. in Louis C. Cole Auditorium – Memorial Hall.
Hershelman, who graduated cum laude and also earned minors in Journalism and Public Relations, addressed his peers and discussed how he overcame obstacles to achieve his goals.
The following local students graduated during the event:
Lauren Nicole Anderson of DuBois, Master of Arts - Counseling; Ian M. Hine of DuBois, Bachelor of Arts - Political Science; Kyle Minns of DuBois, Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Nursing-Innovative; Chi Lynn Catalone of Kersey, Master of Social Work - Social Work; Sydney C. Pontzer of Ridgway, Bachelor of Science - Business Administration; Danielle M. Catalano of Saint Marys, Master of Education - Teacher Leadership; John H. Kaul of Saint Marys, Bachelor of Science - Mathematics; Brock Timothy McCullough of Saint Marys, Master of Arts - Counseling; Paige R. Nicklas of Saint Marys, Bachelor of Science - Psychology; Holly A. Shields of Saint Marys, Bachelor of Arts - Communication Studies; Cori M. Wendel of Wilcox, Bachelor of Science - Psychology.Brittnee N. Tenon of Punxsutawney, Bachelor of Science in Education Early Childhood (P-4) and Special Education (P-8).