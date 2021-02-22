EDINBORO — Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of nearly 600 students during virtual undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies in December 2020.
Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students. The following local students earned degrees:
- Allison Nicole McAllister of Brockway
- Grace Earle of Brockway
- Mariah Patricia Gareis of Brookville
- Stephanie Alexis Wolfe of Brookville
- Nikki Smoker of Emporium
- Tamera Johnson of Emporium
- Loren Whaling of Falls Creek
- Megan Nicole Charney of Johnsonburg
- Alayna C Freeburg of Ridgway
- Taylor N Gaudino of Ridgway
- Hannah R Wittman of St Marys
- Kassi Carper of Houtzdale
- Kristin Smith of Osceola Mills
- Simon T Gadley of Kane
- Shane W Rolick of Kane
- Kara Thorp of Clearfield
- Katie Truesdale of Karthaus
- Adam Morlock of Lanse
- Angela Hassinger of Woodland
- Justin Ray of Punxsutawney
- Michael Pfingstler of DuBois
- Shania Reitz of Ridgway
“You have committed to excellence in your chosen field on the foundation of a strong liberal education; you know how to reason, how to question, and how to express your ideas,” said Provost Michael Hannan during the undergraduate ceremony. “We are proud that you are now graduates of Edinboro University, and it is our hope that you will use your developed talents to make a difference –not just in your career or industry, but also in your community and nation.”
Cambridge Springs, Pa., native Sarah Watson, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Early Childhood Education, delivered the student address at the Undergraduate Ceremony. Watson also earned a diploma as a member of Edinboro University’s distinguished Honors College.
Danielle Kepner of Carlisle, Pa., delivered the student address at the Graduate Ceremony. Kepner earned a master’s degree in Art Therapy (Counseling) and was recognized as the outstanding graduate student in the Art Therapy program.
Other speakers included Daniel Higham (Council of Trustees), Dr. Guiyou Huang (Past President) and Mark Eisert (Alumni Association).
The ceremonies also featured special music from the Edinboro University Spirit of the Scots Marching Band.