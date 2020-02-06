Edinboro University has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list. The list includes the following local students:

Brookville — Alexander C. Roberts, Stephanie A. Wolfe, Tia M. Barnett

DuBois — Ian M. Hine, Stephanie Rossi, Nicole A. Schalk, Kyle Minns, Michael R. Pfingstler, Alexis Dixon, Lindsey E. Swisher

Falls Creek — Lindsay M. Daughtery

Harwick — David K. Breault

Punxsutawney — Danielle M. Bowser, Nichole H. Heitzenrater, Brittnee N. Tenon, Justin Ray

Ridgway — Emily M. Catalano, Taylor N. Gaudino, Emily R. Johnston, Justin C. Kasierski, Tyler J. Pretchtl, Tonimarie R. Della, Nichole R. Moore

Saint Marys — Micayla C. Bothun, Cassidy A. Cunningham, Jordyn O. Fox, Taylor S. Freeburg, Mackenzie E. Gahr, Dawson D. Lion, Angela R. Mosebarger, Josie A. Smith, Kaitlyn G. Taylor, Hannah R. Wittman, Reilly T. Herzing, Alicia L. Fritz, Margaret G. Dinsmore, Nichole Autumn Farley

Sykesville — Melia P. Andrulonis

Recommended for you

Tags