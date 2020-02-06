Edinboro University has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list. The list includes the following local students:
Brookville — Alexander C. Roberts, Stephanie A. Wolfe, Tia M. Barnett
DuBois — Ian M. Hine, Stephanie Rossi, Nicole A. Schalk, Kyle Minns, Michael R. Pfingstler, Alexis Dixon, Lindsey E. Swisher
Falls Creek — Lindsay M. Daughtery
Harwick — David K. Breault
Punxsutawney — Danielle M. Bowser, Nichole H. Heitzenrater, Brittnee N. Tenon, Justin Ray
Ridgway — Emily M. Catalano, Taylor N. Gaudino, Emily R. Johnston, Justin C. Kasierski, Tyler J. Pretchtl, Tonimarie R. Della, Nichole R. Moore
Saint Marys — Micayla C. Bothun, Cassidy A. Cunningham, Jordyn O. Fox, Taylor S. Freeburg, Mackenzie E. Gahr, Dawson D. Lion, Angela R. Mosebarger, Josie A. Smith, Kaitlyn G. Taylor, Hannah R. Wittman, Reilly T. Herzing, Alicia L. Fritz, Margaret G. Dinsmore, Nichole Autumn Farley
Sykesville — Melia P. Andrulonis