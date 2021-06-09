DuBOIS — Edna Rafferty, who resides at Christ The King Manor in DuBois, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Thursday.
She was born June 10, 1921, in Barnesboro, PA, the daughter of Sara and F.T. Long.
She married James P. Rafferty Oct. 16, 1940, in St. Bonaventure Church Grampian, Pa.
They were married for 60 years and raised 11 children: Jim, Barbara, Ed, Tom, Margie, Sam, Dick, Dave, Sharon, Rosemary and John.
She has 29 grandchildren, 53 great- and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Rafferty lived in Sykesville for 68 years and dedicated her life to raising her children.
She was active in the Catholic Church and served as a Eucharist Minister.
Mom would say, “The secret to longevity is having our Heavenly Father in our daily lives,” according to her children.
She loved cooking, baking, crocheting and poetry by Helen Steiner Rice and art by Thomas Kinkade.
According to her children, Rafferty treated herself twice through the years — getting her driver’s license at age 33 and touring Italy with her very dear friend Vi Alvetro, a trip well deserved.
It’s been said, “Beautiful young people are accidents of nature but, Beautiful old people are Works of Art,” according to Eleanor Roosevelt.
“If we get better with age, you must be nearly perfect and you are Mom,” according to her children.
Rafferty’s family expressed appreciation to their mother “for being the best mom ever” and for giving them the kind of love that “made all of the difference in our lives today.”
“We are who we are because of who you are,” Rafferty’s family said. “We love you Mom and Happy 100th birthday.”