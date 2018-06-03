DuBOIS — Edward S. and Della M. Nasuti have established an Open Doors scholarship by pledging $30,000 in support of Penn State DuBois students.
The Open Doors Scholarship Program, with donor contributions and university matching funds, has generated nearly $2 million for student scholarship endowments at Penn State DuBois so far. This unprecedented giving opportunity runs in its current form through June 30, 2018, offering the 2:1 match to donors who make a minimum $30,000 pledge, payable over five years, to establish a scholarship. Donors can also choose to donate any amount above $30,000, which the University will also match at 2:1. After June 30, the University will provide a 1:1 match to gifts of $50,000 or more to create Open Doors Scholarships.
Edward is a Penn State DuBois alumnus and past president of the DuBois-based engineering firm, Lee-Simpson Associates, now retired. He is also a past president of the DuBois Educational Foundation, which provides financial and administrative support to the campus. He served as commencement speaker in 2010.
Ed and Della, along with Lee-Simpson Associates, also established a Trustee Scholarship for Penn State DuBois engineering students in 2010.
This gift from Edward and Della Nasuti will advance “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a focused campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State’s position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections. With the support of alumni and friends, “A Greater Penn State” seeks to fulfill the three key imperatives of a twenty-first-century public university: keeping the doors to higher education open to hardworking students regardless of financial well-being; creating transformative experiences that go beyond the classroom; and impacting the world by fueling discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship. To learn more about “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” visit greaterpennstate.psu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.