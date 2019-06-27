Zachary T. Edwards, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State – Behrend. His field of study will be Plastics Engineering.
Edwards is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church where he served as Altar Server. At Central, Edwards was an honor student. He was captain of his soccer team and played varsity soccer and baseball. He also played junior varsity and varsity football.
Edwards received rank of Life Scout in Boy Scouts of America. Edwards was selected for the Corporate Cup Soccer Team. He worked at Treasure Lake for the Department of Recreation.
Edwards graduated from Central having earned nine college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
His parents are Mr. and Mrs. William L. Edwards, Jr.