DuBOIS – Deacon Martin “Marty” Eisert will be the guest speaker for Evening Prayer specifically for Lent at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at St. Catherine Church, 116 S. State St., DuBois.
Evening Prayer consists of prayer, music and a Lenten reflection provided by a speaker.
Eisert is a member of St. Andrew Parish in Erie and is a retired as executive vice president in the Office of the Chairman at Erie Insurance Group. As a deacon, he last served as administrator of Holy Trinity Parish in Erie. He continues to serve as the Chair of Pastoral Planning for the Diocese of Erie. Gannon University honored him with the title of Distinguished Alumnus.
Eisert is married to Kathy Eisert, and they have two sons. He is a wonderful speaker, and many are looking forward to hearing him Sunday.
All denominations are welcome this free event.