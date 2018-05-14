BROCKWAY — There will be an Election Day luncheon at the Brockway Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Brockway, beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The cost is $8 per person.
Election Day luncheon in Brockway
Elaine Haskins
