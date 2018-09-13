LOCK HAVEN — In partnership with the It’s On Us PA campaign, Lock Haven University will host speaker, activist, and author Elizabeth Smart at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19 in Price Auditorium on campus.
Smart, who was abducted from her home in 2002 at the age of 14 and held captive for nine months, will share her traumatic story and talk about what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on, and reclaim one’s life.
Her new book, “Where There’s Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up,” will be available for purchase at the Lock Haven University Bookstore and at Price Auditorium the night of the event. A book signing in the Price lobby will be held immediately following Smart’s talk.
The event will be free and open to the public and will be streamed live and available on the Lock Haven University website at http://mediasite.lhup.edu/mediasite51/Play/fcb0e7c8dd86426f88014a3b40063eab1d.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth. Its 14 universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas of study. Nearly 520,000 system alumni live and work in Pennsylvania.
