RIDGWAY — During a recent meeting, Elk County Commissioners designated Nov. 8 as “Parents as Teachers Day” in Elk County and recognized the Dickinson Center, Inc. Parents as Teachers (DCI PAT) team’s service to the community.
The proclamation included the following statement, “Parents as Teachers through Dickinson Center, Inc. in Elk County promotes the protective factors that keep families strong by increasing parent knowledge, providing early detection of developmental delays and health issues, preventing child abuse and neglect, meeting concrete needs, increasing children’s school readiness and school success, connecting families with each other, supporting families in achieving economic stability, promoting healthy children in healthy homes, and increasing family involvement and leadership in the community.”
DCI PAT, a Blue Ribbon Affiliate of the federally recognized evidence-based model program, focuses on early childhood parent education and family support for Elk County families with children prenatally through age 5. The DCI PAT program is located in the Community Education Council Building in St. Marys. The program is free and there is no income or developmental guidelines to enroll. DCI PAT recently received Blue Ribbon designation which means their program is providing the best quality services to families in the county.
Cortney Pahel, DCI PAT Program Director stated, “Our team is truly appreciative and thankful of the Elk County Commissioners for supporting our efforts to recognize National PAT Day in Elk County. Check out our Facebook Page as we are having five local leaders read a story on Mondays at 9 a.m. in the month of November. This is just another way the commissioners and other local leaders are supporting our PAT Program through National PAT Day and literacy in our community.”
Immediate openings in the DCI PAT program are available for any Elk County family with children 5 and under. To register, please call 814-834-2602. For more information, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org/pat.