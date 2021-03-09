ST. MARYS — On March 1, Elk County Toastmaster President Shanda Kelsch and Secretary Treasurer Cory Straub awarded Debbie Slay, principal of Elk County Catholic Elementary School, the first annual Elk County Toastmasters “You Light the Way” Communication Achievement Award.
In the fall of 2020, Elk County Toastmasters developed the Communication Achievement Award for the intent to acknowledge strong communicators and leaders within the community, most of whom usually go unnoticed.
Elk County Toastmasters then sent out a call to local community members and businesses to nominate those people that they felt were deserving of this recognition and in January of 2021, a panel of judges was convened to review the nominations. At the time of judging, all identifying information about the nominees was removed to ensure a fairness in their decision.
In a resounding unanimous vote, Slay was chosen for this nomination:
“Since Mrs. Slay took over leadership at our school, she has led with compassion for both the students and teachers.
During the initial stages of the COVID shut downs, she guided both her students and staff in a calm manner, understanding that the changes were overwhelming to all the people involved, including the parents. She took time out of her day to connect with parents individually that seemed to be struggling and worked tirelessly to make sure that everyone felt heard and solutions to problems were found. Mrs. Slay even went out of her own way to deliver electronics to those students whose parents couldn’t pick them up due to other obligations/illness. She has shown that her students, parents and staff are her priority through action.
As changes were rapidly occurring at the tail end of the 2019/20 school year, Mrs. Slay kept all of the parents informed of what was going on and remained calm while doing so, as she led, not just her staff but the parents through the shift in learning and in the evolving state and health regulations.
For the students that were matriculating at the end of the year, Mrs. Slay and the teachers created a celebration that included all of the families so that the students were recognized for their achievements and were able to celebrate together in a safe and happy environment. Mrs. Slay goes beyond the call of duty of her profession to make everyone feel loved, heard, welcomed and educated.”
In the moments following the presentation of the award, Slay said, “I’m only doing what needs to be done.”
Elk County Toastmasters would like to congratulate Slay and recognize her efforts as a strong leader and communicator in our community. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed or unrewarded.