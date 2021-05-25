ST. MARYS — On May 21, Olivia Matha of Elk County Catholic High School was awarded the first annual Elk County Toastmasters Communication Achievement Award.
In April of 2021, a panel of judges was convened and reviewed all the nominations for the Youth Communication Achievement Award. The only information that they were given was the student’s accomplishments with all gender and school specific information removed. From the list of nominations, they chose Matha because of her outstanding communication and leadership skills. She leads by example: working hard in her classes, being very thoughtful in her answers, staying on task and attentive. Matha went above and beyond, sharing her messages and showing leadership by writing and producing videos to share with a wider audience.
“Youth are the next generation of leaders,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters. “And we believe that when youth are recognized for their leadership and extraordinary communication skills, the entire community benefits. We are pleased that we were able to award such an extraordinary candidate, such as Olivia, the first annual award.”
Nominations for the 2021-2022 Elk County Toastmasters Youth Communication Achievement Award will open on Sept. 1, 2021.