ST. MARYS — Members of the Elk County Toastmasters paid a visit to the office of Salter Communications to acknowledge the contributions of John Salter to the community.
Salter is the owner/operator of the river 98.9 radio station which is dedicated to providing news, national and local, as well as sports.
During a tour of the studio, Salter explained about of the workings that goes into producing all of the programs that the listeners come to expect from his first-class operation. The community is fortunate to have a local radio station to tune into to find out what is happening in the little neck of the woods. Salter said that he has branched out to include social media, such as Facebook, as another platform on which he can communicate and inform the public. Elk County Toastmasters would like to commend John Salter and Salter Communications for their excellent performance in communication and leadership examples.
John stated, “It’s up to each one of us to utilize the talents we’ve been blessed with to better serve humanity for the good of our community and I have been fortunate enough to be someone who knows about communication.”