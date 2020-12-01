ST. MARYS — Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters, stepped out into the community to work with students from both Leadership Elk and Cameron and the Gifted IU9 students on the skill of impromptu speaking.
“Speaking Without a Net: How to Master Impromptu Speaking” was developed to help both adults and high school students develop strong skills for situations where they have to speak without preparation such as in job interviews, in the boardroom, during press interviews and at social functions.
“Many people experience the ‘freeze effect’ when they are faced with the challenge of having to present or engage in high pressure situations such as job interviews. They panic, their mind goes blank, they begin to sweat, their heart begins to race,” says Kelsch. “By learning the skills involved with impromptu speaking and practicing, people are able to overcome these obstacles to become more confident in what they are saying, while they are saying it.”
Elk County Toastmasters has a long-standing tradition of hosting a segment called Table Topics at their bi-monthly meetings in which members of the group work on improving their skills as impromptu speakers.
“Continuing to practice skills is important. The more you practice, the more comfortable you become speaking spontaneously in front of other people,” Kelsch goes on.
Elk County Toastmasters meets the first and third Thursdays of the month in tandem online and in person at St. Boniface School in Kersey. For more information about attending a Toastmasters meeting or to get information about how to get a member to come speak to your organization, go to elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org