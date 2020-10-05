ST. MARYS — The Elk County Toastmasters believe that when community members are recognized for their leadership and extraordinary communication skills, the entire community benefits.
Such acknowledgment can encourage more members of our communities to step up into leadership roles and make a difference, not just for communities, but for the benefit of businesses, schools and future leaders.
This is why Elk County Toastmasters is pleased to introduce two new Communication Achievement Awards.
Communication Achievement AwardThe Toastmasters’ Communication Achievement Award is for a non-Toastmasters member, either in the community or an organization that has shown exceptional communication and/or leadership skills within their workplace, in the community or within our schools. Nominations can include a person that has delivered exceptional speeches, a team leader, employee, support personnel or has gone above and beyond with acts of charity and kindness within our own community.
Nominations for the Toastmasters Communication Achievement Award will close on Dec. 31 and will be awarded in January 2021.
Youth Communication Achievement Award Youth are the next generation of leaders. At Elk County Toastmasters, we believe that when youth are recognized for their leadership and extraordinary communication skills, the entire community benefits. Such acknowledgment can encourage more youth in our communities to step up into leadership roles and make a difference.
The Elk County Toastmasters Youth Communication Achievement Award is open to a graduating senior that has shown exceptional communication and/or leadership skills at school and/or within our community. Nominations can include a student that has delivered exceptional speeches, a team leader, has shown strong support for peers and at school events, has advocated for change or has gone above and beyond with acts of charity and kindness within our own community and/or within the school.
Nominations for the Toastmasters Youth Communication Achievement Award will close on April 18, 2021 and will be awarded in May 2021.
If you know someone that you would like to nominate for these awards, visit the Elk County Toastmasters website https://elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org and submit the required information before the deadlines listed.
About Elk County Toastmasters
The Elk County Toastmasters Club provides individuals the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills in a supportive and friendly environment. Members practice public speaking, impromptu speaking, listening and leadership skills and so much more.
If you are interested in joining a meeting or would like more information about Elk County Toastmasters, visit our website and click the “contact us” on the main menu.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.