ST. MARYS — Elk County Toastmasters welcomed new member Erica Hillebrand.
Hillebrand is a resident of St Marys area who received a Bachelor of Science from Clarion University of Pennsylvania majoring in Business Management with a minor focusing on Industrial Relations. She recently received her Masters of Business Administration from Syracuse University at the end of 2017, concentrating in Entrepreneurship and Marketing.
Hillebrand is a young professional in the manufacturing industry. She has held positions in production, procurement, sales and most recently is employed by SGL Carbon for the past three years. She holds dual roles as the Marketing Manager and U.S. Compliance Officer for the Graphite Solutions business unit in North America.
“I am joining the organization to improve my communication, leadership and organization skills. Two of the most influential leaders in my career recommended that I join the organization and attribute it’s lessons as a contributor to their success,” said Hillebrand.
Elk County Toastmasters is part of Toastmasters International, a prestigious organization that has provided hands-on learning experiences in the arts of public speaking, communication and leadership for over ninety years. Elk County and the surrounding region are fortunate to have a Toastmasters Club. People join for many reasons, both business and personal.
Many members want to improve their skills in the corporate world, while others wish to share their inspirational life stories. And some just want to be able to get up and give a presentation without panicking. Toastmasters works. Try it!
Visitors are always welcome at club meetings which are held on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 7:15 p.m. at the Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys.
For more information, visit the Elk County Toastmasters website or on Facebook.
