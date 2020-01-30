Elk Country Visitor Center has announced its weekend programs for February 2020.
Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. - Elk Basics
New to learning about elk? Join us for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior. Are you a seasoned “Elkspert?” We bet you’ll learn something new, too!
Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. - Groundhog Day
Did you know that since the year 1887 the most famous of all groundhogs, Punxsutawney Phil, has seen his shadow 104 times? Come and learn many other facts about the ecology and behavior of our wild Pennsylvania groundhogs.
Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. - Turtles of PA
Join us as we learn about the different species of turtles that inhabit Pennsylvania and Elk Country. Learn about the Midland Painted Turtle, the Wood Turtle, the Spotted Turtle, the Eastern Box Turtle, the Common Snapping Turtle, and several others. You will meet Elk Country Visitor Center’s very own Eastern Box Turtles, Rosie and Bob!
Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. - Elk Explanations
Have burning questions about elk? Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have a question on their favorite foods or habit? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? Join our staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to find the answers to these questions and more!
Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. - Let's Talk Turkey
Join the Game Commission’s Environmental Educator to learn all about one of the largest birds in North America. Enjoy an interactive presentation on turkey behavior, anatomy, and fun facts. After the program, we will take a short hike on the trails (weather permitting) looking for turkeys and the signs they leave behind.
Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. - River Otters
Learn about this playful creature who adds so much mirth and merriment to our rivers and streams! Don’t miss out on hearing about the river otter’s history, extirpation, and successful reintroduction to our Pennsylvania waterways.
Feb. 23 at noon - 2 p.m. - Elk Escape Room
Escape rooms are all the rage these days and our staff has designed their own just for you! Think you have what it takes to escape? In this escape room our elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing and we need you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from 12-2 p.m. and is free. You can pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling (814) 787-5173.
Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. - Elk Talk
Join us in learning about the variety of ways elk communicate. You will learn how to accurately distinguish vocal calls of elk and recognize non-vocal communication while learning how to safely view elk in Elk Country.