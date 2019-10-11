BENEZETTE — The Elk Country Visitor Center on Winslow Hill Road will offer the following programs this month:
Oct. 12 — Turkeys at 2 p.m.
- Brooke Harvey will talk all about turkeys. Some of the areas of discussion are the turkey’s identification, diet, habitat and breeding. Take advantage of this program to learn more about one of the state’s most common game birds.
Oct. 13 — Ruffed Grouse at 2 p.m.
- Penn State intern Garrett Orcutt will talk about Pennsylvania’s state bird, the Ruffed Grouse. Orcutt will talk about the life history of Ruffed Grouse as well as their past, present and future status, as well as current threats, in the state. Orcutt will also discuss what people can do to help keep this game bird around for future generations.
Oct. 19 – Radio Telemetry at 2 p.m.
- Penn State intern Ryan Polinsky will introduce radio telemetry, talking about the different uses for radio telemetry and how it helps collect data. He plans on bringing an elk collar and the different receiver and antenna types for visuals, and will also be hiding a collar and showing people how to locate it.
Star Gazing and Night Sounds from 6-8 p.m.
- Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) staff and volunteers will offer night-sky viewing and after-dark wildlife sounds, and making fireside smores!
Oct. 20 — Wild Edibles with Brian Budjanec at 2 p.m.
- Guest speaker Brian Budjanec will teach about a variety of wild edibles in surrounding woods. He will discuss how we can make, teas spreads and other tasty treats and offer samples. Guests can then walk the grounds at the ECVC and see edibles there.
Oct. 26 — All About Bats at 2 p.m.
- Penn State intern Charis Martell will talk about the bats of Pennsylvania — the different species, where they live and how to help protect the endangered species.
Oct. 27 – Halloween Elk-Stravaganza from 1-4 p.m.
The ECVC will offer an afternoon of Halloween fun with games, crafts and more. Participants can come in their Halloween costume. A parade will be held at 3 p.m.