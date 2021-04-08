BENEZETTE — The Elk Country Visitor’s Center has announced its weekend programming for April 2021. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Saturday, April 10 at 12 p.m. –“Elk Country Escape Room”
Escape rooms are all the rage these days and our staff has designed their own! Think you have what it takes to escape. In this free escape room our elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing and we need you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from 12-2 p.m. and is free of charge. You can pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling (814) 787-5173
Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. –“Elk Explanations”
New to learning about elk? Join us for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior. Are you a seasoned “Elkspert?” We bet you’ll learn something new, too! Have burning questions about elk? Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have a question on their favorite foods or habit? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? Join our staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to find the answers to these questions and more!
Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. –“Shed Hunting”
Are you curious about how to find shed whitetail and elk antlers? Everyone has their own method when scouting the woods for sheds; join us here at the Elk Country Visitor Center as we discuss some of our most effective methods. Also learn why antlers drop each year and the difference between antlers and horns. After the presentation, test your new skills by trying to find some antlers we have hidden for practice
Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. –“Earth Day/Wildflowers”
Happy Earth Day!! Come join our staff and learn about some of the wildflowers you may see visiting elk country.
Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. - Forage Plots with Local Seed Company & Waypoint Analytical
Are you interested in forage plots and how they benefit wildlife? Join staff members from Local Seed Company and Waypoint Analytical to learn more about planting and maintaining your own quality forage plot. Soil test kits and seed mixtures will be available for sale.
Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. –Turkey Talk
Turkey season is right around the corner. Join our staff as we talk about turkeys. Some of the areas that will be discussed are the turkey’s identification, diet, habitat, and breeding. Take advantage of this program to learn more about one of the state’s most common game birds.