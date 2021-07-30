BENEZETTE — The Elk Country Visitor Center has announced the following educational programs and events for the month of August.
Sunday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. Elk Talk
Join us in learning about the variety of ways elk communicate. You will learn how to accurately distinguish vocal calls of elk and recognize non-vocal communication while learning how to safely view elk in Elk Country.
Saturday Aug. 7, 2 p.m., Elk Explanations
Elk are interesting animals! Do you have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as we explain all of elk’s mysteries!
Sunday Aug. 8, 2 p.m., Insect ID
Join our staff to learn about insect identification. We will cover what classifies a bug as an insect, and identification on some common insects in Elk Country.
Saturday Aug. 14, 2 p.m., Welcome to the Rut
The mating season for the elk is upon us, join us at the Elk Country Visitor Center as we learn all about the unique behaviors that elk display during this time of the year!
Sunday, Aug. 15, noon to 2 p.m., Make and Take Tree Cookie Craft
Join us to decorate your own tree cookie with your favorite elk country design!
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22, Elk Expo
The event of the year is here, the 2021 Elk Expo! Join in the fun by visiting the Elk Country Visitor Center Aug. 21-22. There will be plenty of food, live music and vendors. Also, check out Elk Expo.com for a complete list of educational programs that will be going on throughout the day. Our Staff will be teaching a variety of things from paracord survival, Pennsylvania snakes and shed hunting. There is sure to be something for everyone!
Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m., Elk Walk & Talk
Join a staff member as we hike the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, Aug. 29, 2 p.m., Monarch Butterfly
Ever wonder how monarchs are surviving in this world in this decade? Do you know how you can help save their population? Come join this program so you can understand how butterflies add beauty to our environment and how you can contribute to their survival.
The Elk Country Visitor Center is located at 950 Winslow Hill Road in Benezette. For more information, call 814-787-5167 or visit their website: http://elkcountryvisitorcenter.com/.