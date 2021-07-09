BENEZETTE — The Elk Country Visitor’s Center has announced the following weekend programs for July 2021.
Friday, July 9, noon –2 p.m.: Elk Country Escape Room
Escape rooms are all the rage these days and our staff has designed their own! Think you have what it takes to escape. In this free escape room, our elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing and we need you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from 12-2pm and is free of charge. You can pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling 814-787-5173
Saturday, July 10, 2 p.m.: 2020 PA Elk Hunt Experience
Join our very own Ben Porkolab as he shares his experience during the 2020 Pennsylvania Elk Hunt! Ben was not only successful drawing a coveted PA bull elk tag, but also harvested a spectacular bull elk.
Sunday, July 11, 2 p.m.: PA Turtles
Come and meet Bob and Rosie the box turtles that are residents here at the Elk Country Visitors Center. Join our staff as we discuss them as well as other turtles of Pennsylvania.
Friday, July 16, noon: Archery Basics
Have you ever shot a bow and arrow? Whether you are a seasoned pro that wants a little extra practice, or a beginner that wants to learn how to shoot a bow, come join us on our archery range.
Sunday, July 18, noon: Archery Basis
Saturday, July 24, 2p.m.: Elk Walk & Talk
Join a staff member as we hike the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, July 25, 2 p.m.: Cicadas
This year we get to witness something in nature that only happens once every 17 years! Join the KECA staff as we discuss Cicadas and their life cycle and why 2021 is there special year.
Saturday, July 31, 2 p.m.: Monarch Butterfly
Ever wonder how monarchs are striving in this world in this decade? Do you know how you can help save their population? Come join this program so you can understand how butterflies add beauty to our environment and how you can contribute to their survival.