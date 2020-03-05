Elk Country Visitors Center announces weekend programs for March:
Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. - "Elk Basics"
New to learning about elk? Join us for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior. Are you a seasoned “Elkspert?” We bet you’ll learn something new, too!
Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. - "PA Game Species"
In this program, you will learn about the several different game species that inhabit the state of Pennsylvania and understand hunting’s important role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.
Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. - "Antler Shed Hunting"
Are you curious about how to find shed whitetail and elk antlers? Everyone has their own method when scouting the woods for sheds; join us here at the Elk Country Visitor Center as we discuss some of our most effective methods. Also learn why antlers drop each year and the difference between antlers and horns. After the presentation, test your new skills by trying to find some antlers we have hidden for practice.
Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. - "Moose, Elk, Caribou, Deer"
Learn about the North American Deer family. These cousins each have unique ways of survival, yet share similar traits with their family members.
Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. - "Elk 101"
Learn all about elk, how they are managed in PA, their behavior, anatomy, and biology and get the chance to ask any question about elk to the PA Game Commission’s Environmental Educator.
Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. - "Making Maple Syrup"
Join us at the Elk Country Visitor Center as St. Marys local, Mr. Mike Wittman takes us into the world of maple syrup. Learn how the process works, how to tap a tree and how our favorite pancake topping is made!
Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. - "PA Elk Reintroduction"
The elk in Pennsylvania have an interesting history. The elk that we have today were not always the elk that inhabited the state thousands of years ago. Learn about the Eastern Woodland Elk, its extinction, and the reintroduction of elk in PA.