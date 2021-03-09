JAMES CITY — Jeremy Rippey, president of the Elk County Association of Township Officials, has announced that the association will be offering a $600 scholarship to a graduating high school senior currently living in one of the nine Elk County townships.
This scholarship is available to students pursuing all fields of study. Applications are available at local high school guidance offices, the Township office located in each municipality or by sending a request to: ECATO, PO Box 22 James City, PA 16734.
Completed applications are due by April 30. The scholarship will be awarded at the end of the school year.