ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Foundation awarded the Robert Martini Scholarship to six seniors from DuBois and Brockway Area High Schools recently.
This scholarship is awarded to seniors in these two high schools who play an active role in their school and community. Each student received $1,100 toward college expenses.
DuBois
- Chase Husted is the son of Clark and Emilie Husted. He plans to attend Juniata College to pursue a major in pre-medicine. During high school, Husted was a member of the National Honor Society, interact club, student council, physics club and participated in varsity basketball, football and baseball.
- Emma Ruttinger is the daughter of Timothy and Susan Ruttinger. She plans to attend either Niagara University or Mercyhurst University to major in hospitality management. During high school, Ruttinger was the historian for the National Honor Society, team captain for the swim team and the Sunny 106.5 student of the month.
- Alexandra Volpe is the daughter of David and Jonell Volpe. She plans to attend Penn State Behrend to major in biology and chemistry. During high school, Volpe was the president of the interact club, a member of the National Honor Society and the team captain of the varsity tennis team.
Brockway
- Chanell Britten is the daughter of David and Marcy Britten. She plans to attend Point Park University to major in Intelligence and National Security. During high school, Britten was the captain of the girls soccer team, the secretary of chemistry club and social studies club, secretary of the class of 2020 and a member of the drama, interact and varsity clubs.
- Shaughnessea Richardson plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to major in social work and international studies with a minor in Spanish. During high school, Richardson was the president of the social studies club, the interact club, the vice president of the National Honor Society and the secretary of student council.
- Sara Trunzo is the daughter of Patrick and Leslie Trunzo. She plans to attend Penn State Behrend to major in biology. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, Trunzo plans to work towards her doctorate and become an Obstetrician/Gynecologist. During high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, ski club and the varsity golf team, as well as the treasurer for the local 4-H team.