ST. MARYS — Recently the Elk County Community Foundation awarded the Robert Martini Scholarship to five seniors, and the Ruth E. Reed Memorial Nursing Scholarship to one senior from Brockway Area and DuBois Area High Schools. Recipients of the Robert Martini Scholarship from Brockway Area are Austin Bullers and Maria Hynds, while those from the DuBois Area are Alexandra Smith, Kelli Hoffer, and Saige Jurcevich. This scholarship is awarded to seniors in these two high schools who play an active role in their school and community. Each student received $1,170 towards their college expenses. As for the Ruth E. Reed Memorial Nursing Scholarship, the recipient was Ian Meterko who graduated from DuBois Area High School and will receive $500 towards his college expenses. This scholarship is open to students in Clearfield, Elk and Warren Counties.
Brockway studentsAustin Bullers is the son of Rex and Carla Bullers. Austin plans on attending the University of Pittsburgh majoring in biological sciences and pursuing a career in dentistry, specializing in endodontics. During Austin’s time at Brockway Area High School, he was a member of the National Honor Society which then became president his senior year. Austin was a member of the chemistry club where he became president his senior year. He was also a member of student council. Austin also was the captain of his football team his senior year and was District 9 Large School All Star and Allegheny Mountain League All Star in his senior year.Austin also organized a walk for SIDS awareness, participated in the GAPP Exchange, was the Salvation Army Bell Ringer, was a Helping Hand Food Pantry volunteer, and was a walk MS participant.
Maria Hynds is the daughter of Dale and Suzanne Hynds. Maria will be attending Clarion University this fall with majoring in Biology Pre-Med. After graduating from Clarion University, Maria wants to become a dermatologist. During her time at Brockway Area High School, Maria was vice president of student council, was in national honors society, was a member of the chemistry club, and was also actively involved in her church.
DuBois studentsAlexandra Smith is the daughter of Trevor Smith and Kelly Roush. Alexandra plans to attend Lock Haven University in Clearfield majoring in nursing. She plans to be a traveling nurse after graduating college. While attending high school, Alexandra was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, and volunteered for giving blood to the Red Cross, Relay for Life, March of Dimes, and DuBois Community Days. Alexandra was also involved in softball and volleyball. She also received Summa Cum Laude after graduating high school.
Kelli Hoffer is the daughter of Michael and Cindy Hoffer. Kelli plans to attend Penn State Behrend to major in plastics engineering and plans on working as an engineer after graduation. During Kelli’s time at DuBois Area High School, she was involved in volleyball, track, swimming, National Honor Society, and student council. While in college, Kelli will be playing volleyball for the Penn State Behrend volleyball team.
Saige Jurcevich is the daughter of Desiree and Ken Caliari. Saige plans on attending Penn State Behrend to major in nursing. While attending high school, Saige was involved in National Honor Society, volleyball, and part of the swim team. She also was involved in the Special Olympics, Eat Smart Move More, and Community Days.
Ian Meterko is the son of Robert and Kristen Meterko. Ian plans on attending Gannon University to major in nursing. After attending college, Ian plans on working as a nurse in the emergency department or in a trauma center. While attending DAHS, Ian was part of National Honors Society, lifeguarding club, Boy Scouts of America, and was a member of the boys varsity swim team.