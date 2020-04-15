RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts welcomes Jessica Weinzierl as the new Public Art Program manager.
Weinzierl joins the ECCOTA team with experience working with non-profit organizations and a love of working with people. She brings experience in volunteer recruitment, grant programs, marketing, and networking with community organizations.
“I have been lucky to have had the opportunity to work in agencies that are avenues to change people’s lives; some of those changes come from direct services while other changes are gained through experiences,” Weinzierl said. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with ECCOTA and support local artists who are offering vital experiences and changing lives.”
The Public Art Program Manager position focuses on the duties stemming from ECCOTA’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. The two programs include the Arts in Education residency program and Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts grants.
The AIE program enables artists to help others explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills in a variety of education, community, and institutional settings. The PPA grant program expands access to the arts across the state by offering grant funding to public art projects and programs. More information about these programs can be found on our website.
The Elk County Council on the Arts is a 501(c) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County. ECCOTA provides a variety of opportunities to participate in the arts for the area’s residents. An array of classes and workshops for adults and children are offered including an annual children’s theater camp and visual arts camp. ECCOTA also maintains a sales gallery featuring artwork by more than 50 local and regional artists, and new programs and exhibits are held regularly.
For more information, please contact Sara Frank, executive director at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.