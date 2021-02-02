RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is pleased to announce the re-granting of $6,000 in state art funds to its region to support public art programs and experiences.
Local recipients of the funds include the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center, Art in the Wilds, and the Forest Area Arts Council. The grant recipients are longstanding partners of the program dedicated to deepening community art and culture experiences.
Funds are made available through ECCOTA’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and their Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Program. Now operating in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, PPA re-grants funds to support a wide variety of local and community arts activities. Additional funding opportunities through the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts programming will be forthcoming. Program information, eligibility guidelines, and ways to apply will be shared when the opportunity is released.
ECCOTA serves as the PPA Partner for arts activities in Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Potter counties. Funds go to support arts activities conducted for the benefit of the public and take place in the PPA Partner’s service region.
With questions, contact ECCOTA’s Public Art Program Manager, Jessica Weinzierl, at (814) 772-7051 or jessica@eccota.com.