The Elk County Democratic Committee will hold its November meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Because of the increases in COVID-19 cases in Elk County, the meeting will be conducted entirely as a virtual event with both dial-in phone and online Zoom Meeting options available to participants.
The committee will discuss the recent 2020 election results, the committee’s continued participation in the upcoming runoff races in Georgia, the 2021 races locally in Elk County, as well as the 2021 statewide appellate judicial contests.
Those wishing to participate can contact 814-636-1030 or chair@elkdems.com.
Additional information is available at www.elkdems.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElkCoDC.