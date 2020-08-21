ST MARYS — The August 2020 monthly meeting of the Elk County Democratic Committee will be held Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. It will be a combined physical/virtual meeting. The physical meeting will be held outside on covered decks at the chairman’s residence in St. Marys, and social distancing/safety procedures will be followed.
All attendees will have a contactless temperature reading taken prior to entrance. A “socially distancing” hour will be held for attendees starting at 6 p.m. For those that choose to not attend in person, the Committee will have Zoom Meeting and dial-in options available.
All attendees are requested to email chair@elkdems.com or call or text 814-636-1030 to RSVP for directions and social distance planning, and/or request Zoom Meeting/dial-in credentials. Additional information is posted on the Committee’s website www.elkdems.com or Facebook Page www.facebook.com/ElkCoDC.