ST MARYS — Elk County Toastmasters is proud to congratulate Shanda Kelsch on completion of the level four Education Program on the Visionary Communication Pathway.
The Visionary Pathway was created to help build skills as a strategic communicator to launch a long-term personal or professional vision. The projects on this path focus on developing skills for sharing information with a team, planning communications and creating innovative solutions to problems while building skills in speech writing and delivery.
“While levels one and two helped me understand myself better as a leader and a communicator, levels three and four have helped me to develop those skills further,” says Kelsch, current President of Elk County Toastmasters. “Level three taught me how to connect with people, inspire a team and how to network but level four brought my education up to a whole new level by teaching me how to more effectively use online media, public relations strategies and managing projects with a team. It has been an interesting experience.”
Shanda will continue her education on the Visionary Communication Path over the next few weeks gaining knowledge in High Performance and Ethical Leadership and Leading in her own Volunteer Organization.
“My education with Toastmasters won’t end once I have completed my last few assignments. I plan to continue my education by enrolling in the Strategic Relationships Path so that I can further hone my skills as a leader in interpersonal and business communication and in running and building businesses and other organizations.”
Elk County Toastmasters meets at 6:30pm on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in-person at St. Boniface School in Kersey.
For more information about attending an online or in-person meeting, go to www.elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.