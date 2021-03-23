ST MARYS — Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters, competed in the Division C Speech Contest on March 13. With her second-place finish she has earned the right to move on to the next level in her quest to become the next “World Champion of Public Speaking.”
At the division level, she competed against 18 clubs within a 100-mile radius. Next up is the District level, 68 clubs from State College, to Pittsburgh, to Erie. To date Shanda has competed in the Local, Area and Division levels with each competition becoming more intense and with more professional individuals at each level.
The Elk County chapter congratulates Shanda in her victory and will continue to support her in her quest.