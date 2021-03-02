ST. MARYS — Toastmasters continued their leadership tour by visiting the Elk County Community Recycling Center in St. Marys.
On-hand to give a personal tour were Becky Tichner and Dave Stubber. Tichner has been the leader that spearheaded the recycling program some 20-plus years in the making. Stubber is the plant manager and is responsible for the daily upkeep of the center and the equipment plus the logistics to acquire buyers for the material being brought to the center.
During the tour, Tichner gave a brief history of recycling in the area that began in the Stackpole Hall complex, which they quickly outgrew, to where they currently occupy the building on Washington Street.
She stated, “It’s good to outgrow a space, it means the community is becoming more involved with recycling.”
When the current location came on the market Tichner negotiated with county officials to purchase it, which is the only funding that comes from the county. All the building’s upkeep, equipment and new upgrades are obtained through grants.
“This operation sustains itself through the sale of recycled goods,” she said. “No tax dollars or funding comes from the county keeps us going, we are holding our own here.”
Labor is very intensive to try to sort and separate all the material so that it can be bailed and banded for each individual vendor, 90 percent of the labor is volunteers. Currently there are only three full time and one part time workers on payroll with the rest being volunteers.
“If it weren’t for the volunteers we could not survive, and we appreciate all their efforts, along with the pride they take in their work. It’s truly a community center,” said Stubber and Tichner. “Is it hard to recycle? No. Does it take some effort? Yes. Anything worthwhile does.”
To learn more about the center, it’s operation and what materials they accept, visit their facebook page, the county’s website or call the center direct. Tours are given to anyone wishing to learn more about recycling.
“This would be excellent for a class field trip,” remarked Shanda Kelsch, Elk County Toastmasters president.
Elk County Toastmasters would like to commend Tichner and her staff for proving that our community has some of the best leaders and communicators anywhere.
As a sign in the center states: “We did not inherit this land from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”