ST MARYS — As humans are social creatures by nature, the need for social interaction is ingrained in most of us. As gatherings, such as sporting events, schools’ functions and restaurants and bars come to a temporary close, people find it difficult to find a way to meet their need for social interaction.
“Just because we need to physically distance ourselves from one another doesn’t mean that we have to socially distance ourselves too,” says Elk County Toastmasters President Shanda Kelsch. “After all, nothing is more life-affirming that having people around you that help provide growth, support and a sense of camaraderie.”
As an answer to the community’s need for social connection, Elk County Toastmasters moved over to an online meeting format. This helps members continue to enjoy regular social interaction at meetings while still continuing on the tradition of a social hour following their meetings.
“We recognize that our members and the members of our community need to have a social outlet. People need to feel a sense of purpose, belonging, and acceptance. We set out to create a solution to the problem of social isolation and we did it by adding the online meeting format,” says Kelsch. “And as a side benefit, our online curriculum allows people to stay at home where it’s safe while gaining an education.
“This helps people to feel purposeful and productive with the added benefit of building their self-esteem. When you couple it with the integrated use of video conferencing in our regular meetings, you are able to fulfill the needs for social interaction, support, camaraderie, growth and purpose all in one place.”
Elk County Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in-person at St. Boniface School in Kersey.
For more information about attending an online or in-person meeting, go to www.elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.