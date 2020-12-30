ST. MARYS — Wouldn’t it be wonderful if simply making a New Year’s resolution guaranteed success?
Most resolutions fail because they are wishes, not goals. Often, the best way to achieve a long-term goal is to focus on the supporting habits.
“By focusing on the supporting habits and keeping the end goal in mind, we put ourselves in an excellent position to succeed. The same strategy applies to all other New Year’s resolutions, including another popular one: becoming a better public speaker or leader,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters.
“Becoming a better speaker or leader is not going to happen overnight,” Kelsch continues, “Nobody can master the skills every public speaker or leader should have after one speech or one leadership class. We have to develop the habits in order to have the best chance at success.”
For your public speaking or leadership resolutions, these four habits will bring you to your goal:
Habit 1: Join Toastmasters
Elk County Toastmasters provides a supportive environment in which to conquer your public speaking fears and develop your communication and leadership skills. The cost is minimal, and is one of the best ways to invest in yourself.
Habit 2: Practice. Practice. Practice
Integrate public speaking and leadership into your daily and weekly and monthly routines. Elk County Toastmasters meets once every two weeks virtually and in-person, but speaking and demonstrating your leadership qualities more often is better. Actively seek opportunities to speak or take a leadership role in an organization. Chair a meeting. Conduct a seminar. Teach a course. Emcee an event. Speak up at your next volunteer organization meeting. Consistent practice will grow your skills over time and Elk County Toastmasters will help you to build the confidence to do it.
Habit 3: Study yourself
“Many people shy away from recording themselves while speaking,” says Cory Straub, current Secretary and Treasurer of Elk County Toastmasters, “but there is no better form of feedback. You can use a digital voice recorder or a video camera, or a camera phone. Watch and listen with an objective view.”
Habit 4: Get a Mentor
Elk County Toastmasters has an excellent mentor program available to all members and will work with people and businesses in our own community to help them achieve their goals. By having a mentor, it increases the chance of attaining success.
Habit 5: Get Feedback
Presenting your speech to friends and family members is great but honest and impartial feedback is important in order to reach true success.
“Without honest and impartial feedback, we can’t truly become the best speakers and leaders that we can possibly be,” says Kelsch, “At Toastmasters the members all provide feedback about what you have done and what you can do to improve in a supportive environment.”
Let 2021 be the year that you become a great public speaker and a great leader too.