ST. MARYS — Toastmasters International members all have unique reasons for joining, diverse backgrounds, and age ranges from 20’ to their 80’s. Most individuals share a desire to sharpen their public speaking and leadership skills to make a difference in the world around them. For others, the friendships and comradery Toastmasters clubs provide are the driving force for joining – and staying.
Elk County Toastmasters is pleased to welcome their newest member, Jim Tate, who spent much of his life in Wilmington, Delaware as the co-owner of an industrial belting company that serviced customers in Elk County including Sylvania, DOMTAR, and Allegheny Particleboard. His specialty was persuasive speaking with sales presentations. His wife was a native of St. Marys, and they moved back upon his retirement.
Tate explained why he joined Toastmasters. “Speaking in front of a group was never a problem for me, because I was the expert. But after losing my wife, I read about the Elk County club, and thought it would be a great way to share my skills and meet new, interesting people. I was ready to join from the get-go! The group is very diverse and welcoming, and the meetings are downright entertaining.”
Visitors are always welcome at club meetings which are held on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 7:15 p.m. at the Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys. For more information, visit the Elk County Toastmasters website or on Facebook.
