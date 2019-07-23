ST. MARYS — It was crystal clear from her arrival at Toastmasters that Shanda Kelsch is extraordinarily passionate about the fate of children being raised in desperate circumstances. She is not referring to children suffering from poverty in a Third World country or surviving in a war-town environment. She is talking about children right here in Elk County, according to Toastmasters Vice President of Public Relations, Dale Fox.
Kelsch recently delivered a riveting speech to a spellbound audience on the subject of “Complex Trauma” that is the direct result of child abuse, said Fox. She shared her knowledge as a Certified Youth Parent and Family Coach.
Child abuse exists in many forms that are often overlooked – and often hidden. Abuse can be physical, sexual or emotional. It accumulates to create a toxic, traumatic and dangerous emotional state for a child that can be acted out in a variety of ways, said Kelsch.
Trauma often occurs at a time when young children’s brains are not fully developed and can change the structure of the brain, resulting in deficits in verbal memory and dissociative symptoms that can and will carry on into adulthood. Symptoms of childhood trauma can include nightmares, emotional reactions, suspicion of adults, and disrespect to authority figures. They may suffer from attention deficit and irritability.
Kelsch suggested changing your question to a suffering child from “What is wrong with you?” to “What has happened to you?” She reminded her audience that if a child chooses to disclose abuse to you, believe them. You may be the only person they ever try to tell.
Elk County Toastmasters mission is to assist individuals to further their career and life mission through the art of public speaking. The group focuses on how to design and deliver speeches that educate, persuade and entertain their listeners – and make a difference.