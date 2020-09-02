The Elk County Visitor’s Center has announced its weekend programming for the month of September.
Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2:00 p.m. –Elk Explanations
Have burning questions about elk? Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have a question on their favorite foods or habit? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? Join our staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to find the answers to these questions and more!
Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2:00 p.m. –Skull-lock Holmes
Here at the center we commonly get questions about animal bones and how to identify what animal they came from. In this program, you will be able to learn basic skull identification characteristics and test your skills with an interactive matching activity!
Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2:00 p.m. –Tree Identification
Are you curious about the naturally uprooted structures around you? Do you want to recognize the trees you pass by on your next walk through the woods? Join us at the Elk Country Visitor Center as we discuss how to identify trees commonly found in Pennsylvania.
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2:00 p.m. –Reptiles of PA
Are you interested in learning about the reptiles in Pennsylvania? Come join us at the Elk Counter Visitor Center to learn more about venomous snakes, endangered reptiles, and lots of fun facts!
Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2:00 p.m. –All About Turkeys
You may commonly think of turkeys around Thanksgiving, but they are all around Pennsylvania throughout the year. Join us in learning about their characteristics, turkey calling, and various hunting opportunities.
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:00 p.m. –White-Tailed Deer
White-tailed deer are everywhere in PA, but next time you see one, stop and consider their characteristics, diet, antlers, and habitat. This program will cover all of those topics as well as deer hunting seasons, deer rut, calls, and scents.
Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2:00 p.m. –Amazing Adaptations
Size, shape, fur, feathers, beaks, and teeth – these features help animals survive in the wild. We will be examining why animals have developed these unique characteristics and more. Join us as we explore the amazing adaptations of wildlife in Pennsylvania.
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2:00 p.m. –Black Bear 101
Come learn the ways of the American black bear. Starting with a review of the diet, behaviors, and basic biology, that will then flow into a discussion about safety and coexisting with bears.
If you have any questions, please call Ben or Haley at (814) 787-5173.