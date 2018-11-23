Jordan and Kari (Brundridge) Straub of Penfield announce the birth of a daughter at 3:25 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Emmalyn Nicole Straub weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Robert and Amy Straub of Falls Creek. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Julie Brundridge of Penfield.
Paternal great-grandparents are Pat and Gene Gundrum of Falls Creek and Ken and Helen Straub of Rockton. Maternal great-grandparents are Dorothy Kennelly of DuBois and Ron and Sherry Brundridge of Clearfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.